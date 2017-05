COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says it arrested a 35-year-old man twice on Wednesday night for soliciting.

Both times, they say, the man approached an undercover police officer.

Monir Wahid was arrested and released Wednesday night after women from a Linden church program volunteered to talk to him. Fifteen minutes later, police say, he was arrested again and charged with soliciting.

Columbus Police vice officers noted they arrested “10 men, 1 woman, Wahid twice last night.”