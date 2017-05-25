Columbus Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl last seen on northeast side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for an 11-year-old girl missing from the northeast side.

Police say Raina Joyce was last seen leaving her home on foot near Apley Pl. and Thornapple Dr. on Thursday. She was carrying a green bag. Police say she has asthma and may need immediate medical attention.

Joyce was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple jacket, blue jeans, and red and white Kangaroo shoes. Her hair is in braids at the bottom and buns at the top.

She is 5’8″ and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call Columbus Police at 614=645-4624 with any information about her whereabouts.