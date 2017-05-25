Deputies seize half a billion dollars worth opium poppies in North Carolina field

By Published:

CLAREMONT, NC (WCNC) North Carolina deputies seized an estimated $500 million worth of opium poppies in what’s being called a historic bust.

Catawba County detectives said they found the plants spread across a half-acre adjacent to a Claremont home on Tuesday morning.

A resident in the house, Cody Xiong, was arrested and charged with manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance and trafficking opium or heroin.

Opium poppies are used to make some of the world’s most addictive drugs, including heroin and opium.

Captain Jason Reid said it’s the first bust of its kind in North Carolina history.

“It’s very intimidating,” he said. “I was overwhelmed just like the rest of the investigators when we came out here today. We weren’t expecting anything this size.”

Captain Reid said they came to the property last week after receiving a tip for a completely different crime.

He said investigators noticed the plants, and they consulted with experts at N.C. State who helped confirm their dangerous nature.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s