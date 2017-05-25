Franklin Co. judge sentences man to 3 years in prison for drunk-driving crash that killed fetus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk, injuring two women and causing the death of an unborn baby was sentenced to three years in prison.

Tony Muldrow, 39, appeared in court Thursday, represented by attorney Brad Koffel. Muldrow entered guilty pleas on April 10, 2017 to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Muldrow was accused of driving his truck left of center on August 13, hitting a sedan head-on at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Dundee Avenue, before leaving the scene. The driver of the sedan, a Honda Accord, was in the left turn lane of the intersection. Her passenger was pregnant, and when she was taken to Grant Medical Center, doctors determined her baby did not make it.

On Thursday, prosecutors asked the court to follow joint sentencing recommendations.

The courtroom was filled with Muldrow’s family and friends. Defense attorney Brad Koffel said he hadn’t seen a “stronger, more genuine family” and said they exhibited “deep remorse” for the victim and victim’s family. He said Muldrow had no record and no history with alcohol or drugs.

Speaking to the court before he was sentenced, Muldrow apologized to the victim’s family and said he “deeply regrets” that night. He said it has haunted him ever since and has taken a toll on him and his family, but he also acknowledged, “It’s not about me at all.”

The judge described the situation as “tragic circumstances” and noted that Muldrow’s family and friends wrote dozens of letters supporting him. She said it was clear Muldrow “is a really good person who made a really big, tragic mistake.”

The judge followed joint sentencing recommendations, sentencing him to a total of three years in prison, with a two-year sentence and a one-year sentence running consecutively. His license will be suspended for five years and Muldrow will have to pay a fine of $375.

After release, Muldrow will be subject to up to three years of post-release control through the Adult Parole Authority.