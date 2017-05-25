Man arrested after attempted abduction at Dublin hotel

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Dublin have arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a Dublin hotel and tried to force her into an elevator.

According to Dublin police, James D. Shelton, of Indianapolis, is charged with abduction and obstructing official business, both felonies.

Police said the incident happened around 10am Thursday. The victim told police Shelton grabbed her and tried to force her into an elevator at the Hampton Inn at 3920 Tuller Road. The victim’s arm was injured.

Police said Shelton took off running, leading police on a foot chase. Officers used a Taser to take him down and arrest him on I-270 west of Sawmill Road.