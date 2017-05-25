‘Marlina’s March’ honors victim of Kirkersville shooting, calls for change

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Dozens of people gathered in Newark Thursday to remember Marlina Medrano and call for change to the system that allowed her boyfriend to be released from jail early.

Medrano was one of three people shot and killed on May 12 by Thomas Hartless, who had a history of domestic violence. Thursday, she would have celebrated her birthday.

Weeks after his release, Hartless murdered his girlfriend Medrano, her co-worker Cindy Krantz, and Kirkersville police chief Eric DiSario.

Event organizers for Marlina’s March say they want elected officials to be sure that “no other violent offenders in our county, or state will ever be handled in such a way to become a danger and a threat to so many.”

