COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a driver went off the road and into a porch Wednesday night.

The accident happened just after 11:30 pm on the corner of Adams Avenue and East Hudson Street.

Police say the driver was going westbound on Hudson when they went off the road. Their car then hit a porch.

The driver got out and attempted to flee, but police caught them.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.