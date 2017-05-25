New crosswalk being installed at Franklin Heights HS after NBC4 investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a NBC4 investigation, the city of Columbus Department of Public Safety is confirming a crosswalk will be installed at a Southwestern City Schools district high school.

In February, NBC4 revealed that when Franklin Heights High School was rebuilt, no new crosswalk was installed or considered. NBC4’s investigation showed that a traffic study at the time assumed children would walk nearly half of a mile to a nearby major intersection to simply cross the street. Turns out the school sits on a boundary between Franklin County and the city of Columbus.

At the time the organizations all agreed to work together with the school district on a new traffic study to potentially install a crosswalk.

NBC4 has confirmed that study is over and a new crosswalk and school flashers will be installed at Franklin Heights High School on Demorest Road.

“Our hope is to also install the crosswalk before school starts in the Fall, but it will be contingent on the installation of curb ramps,” Jeffrey Ortega with the city of Columbus Department of Public Safety said. According to Ortega, curbs ramps must be installed to make the crosswalk ADA compliant.

“The school agreed to supply a crossing guard, which would be either the resource officer or a member of the school’s staff,” Ortega added.

Funds for this installation will be internal and comes from the taxpayer-funded pavement marking budget. Ortega aid they are working with the school district to get an exact timeline on when the crosswalk will be installed.

The crosswalk installation will end a quest for Scott Tipton, the high school’s retiring School Resource officer who had been fighting for one at the site for years.

“I could not honestly walk away from that school, and leave it undone,” Tipton, now retired, said back in February.