NWS confirms storm damage in Clark County caused by EF1 tornado

PARK LAYNE, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Park Layne, Wednesday.

According to the NWS during a news conference, the tornado that hit Clark County was an EF1 with max winds estimated at about 100mph.

There were several tornado warnings for the area Wednesday night, including in Fayette and Miami counties. Damage was reported throughout the region.

Video posted to Twitter by Elizabeth Jean Fry shows a rotating cloud in the sky near Xenia.

PHOTOS: Storms across the Miami Valley – 24-MAY-2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Jessica Dunn) (Photo: Kelsey Hancock) (Photo: Jessica Dunn) (Photo: Sarah Horton) Spring Valley Paintersville Road (Photo: Reba Backhaus) Spring Valley Paintersville Road (Photo: Reba Backhaus) Park Layne, OH (Photo: ReportIt) (WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen) (Photo: Timothy Divens)