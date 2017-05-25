NWS confirms storm damage in Clark County caused by EF1 tornado

By Published: Updated:

PARK LAYNE, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Park Layne, Wednesday.

According to the NWS during a news conference, the tornado that hit Clark County was an EF1 with max winds estimated at about 100mph.

There were several tornado warnings for the area Wednesday night, including in Fayette and Miami counties. Damage was reported throughout the region.

Video posted to Twitter by Elizabeth Jean Fry shows a rotating cloud in the sky near Xenia.

PHOTOS: Storms across the Miami Valley – 24-MAY-2017

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s