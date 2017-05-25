Official: Louisiana man tried to steal Trump’s tax info

WASHINGTON (AP) – An Education Department watchdog says a Louisiana man has unsuccessfully tried to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax information using an online student aid tool.

Inspector General Kathleen Tighe told a House hearing Thursday that the attempt took place in September, several weeks before the presidential election. The man tried to access Trump’s records with the help of a data retrieval tool used by college students applying for financial aid.

Tighe says the Internal Revenue Service spotted the attempt and turned the information over to her office. She adds that an arrest was made and prosecution is ongoing.

The data retrieval tool was suspended in March due to safety concerns. The tool lets students upload their tax information when applying for financial aid.