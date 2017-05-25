Officials: Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Multiple U.S. officials tell NBC News that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation.

Investigators believe he has significant information relevant to the inquiry, which does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.

The FBI is investigating whether associates to President Donald Trump coordinated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is now leading the probe as a special counsel.

The officials said Kushner is not in the same category as Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, former aides to President Trump.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.