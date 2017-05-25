Ohio city dealing with aggressive wild turkeys that keep attacking residents

HURON, Ohio (AP) – Police in northern Ohio say residents have been complaining about a small flock of aggressive wild turkeys on the loose.

The Sandusky Register reports police in Huron have received several complaints in the last month about confrontations with the angry birds.

The Huron police chief says the turkeys live in a wooded area in town and are usually seen on the Huron High School’s practice football field.

Chief Robert Lippert says wild turkeys can be aggressive and that people should call police if they feel threatened. Lippert suspects someone has been feeding the flock.

The city is working with the state wildlife agency to trap the turkeys and find them a new home. Huron is a Lake Erie community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

