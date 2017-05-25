Police make two more arrests over Manchester bombing

Police activity at an address in Elsmore Road, in connection with the concert blast at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, Wednesday May 24, 2017. ﻿﻿British police say officers investigating the Manchester Arena concert blast have arrested a fifth suspect, and are assessing a package the suspect was carrying. Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was detained in Wigan, a town to the west of Manchester. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city.

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday’s attack. A woman was arrested late Wednesday but was later released without charge.

Officers also raided a property in the Moss Side area of the city early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

With Britain’s terrorism threat level at “critical,” meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.

He died in Monday’s blast at an Ariana Grande concert.

