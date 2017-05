COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning.

Sara T. Covington, 74, was last seen in the area of South 20th Street and East Rich Street around 8am Thursday.

Sara is described as a black female standing 5’7 and weighing around 160 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.