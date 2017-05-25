Reynoldsburg assistant principal resigns amid investigation

Related Coverage Investigation underway as two Reynoldsburg administrators placed on paid leave

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg schools administrator has resigned amid an investigation that left her and a colleague on paid leave.

Baldwin Road Junior High School assistant principal Hydia Green submitted her resignation to the Reynoldsburg City Schools Board of Education. Her last day will be May 31, according to the board’s minutes.

Green and BRJH principal Michelle Watts were placed on paid leave “while the district investigates allegations that they failed to comply with required procedures,” according to a letter from the school. The women allegedly did not follow procedure in reporting a serious incident regarding students.