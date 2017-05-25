Two hospitalized after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on State Route 605 Thursday in Harlem Township, according to the Delaware County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The road is closed in both directions south of Woodtown Road. Troopers did not have immediate information on the patients’ conditions.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.