US: More than 100 civilians killed in Iraq bombing in March

By Published:
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Ali Awni al-Harzi, an Islamic State operative suspected of involvement in the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, has been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, the Pentagon said Monday, June 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March.

The probe found that the U.S. bomb triggered secondary explosions from devices clandestinely planted there by Islamic State fighters. And the military says the secondary blasts caused the concrete building to collapse.

It was likely the largest single incident of civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign against IS began in 2014.

The lead investigator is Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler. Isler says 101 civilians in the building were killed, and another four died in a nearby building. He says 36 civilians remain unaccounted for.

The deaths represent about a quarter of all civilian deaths since the U.S. air campaign began.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s