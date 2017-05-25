Wedgewood MS, Eakin Elementary placed on lockdown after police situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wedgewood Middle School and Eakin Elementary School have been placed on lockdown due to a police situation in the area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Doulton Court on the inital report of a shooting.

Police say there was no shooting but there were reports of a person with a gun.

As a precaution, police advised the two schools to go on lockdown while they investigated.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.