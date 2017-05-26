3-week-old infant killed in dog attack

By Published: Updated:
Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police said the infant was left alone in the house with three pit bulls. When an adult checked on the baby, the child had a severe head injury and one of the dogs had blood around its mouth, officers said.

The baby was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery but died Friday morning, according to police.

All three dogs were taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter where they are under quarantine.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

