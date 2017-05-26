8-year-old Iowa boy runs to fire department to save pets during fire

By Published:

DES MOINES, IA (WCMH) — An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero for saving his pets after he ran for help when he discovered his house on fire.

Quintin Daniels knew what to do when he came home from school last Friday to find his house on fire.

“I know what to do. I need to go to the fire department and get them so they can put it out,” Quintin, 8, told KCCI.

And that’s what he did. Quintin began running towards his local fire station, located several blocks away.

“I cross the street and then like this lady picked me up and drove me the rest of the way,” Quintin said.

After arriving at the fire station, emergency crews were dispatched to the house and the fire extinguished.

Most of the house was damaged in the fire, but the things most important to Quintin were OK: Molly the dog and Charlie the cat.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s