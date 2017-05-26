8-year-old Iowa boy runs to fire department to save pets during fire

DES MOINES, IA (WCMH) — An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero for saving his pets after he ran for help when he discovered his house on fire.

Quintin Daniels knew what to do when he came home from school last Friday to find his house on fire.

“I know what to do. I need to go to the fire department and get them so they can put it out,” Quintin, 8, told KCCI.

And that’s what he did. Quintin began running towards his local fire station, located several blocks away.

“I cross the street and then like this lady picked me up and drove me the rest of the way,” Quintin said.

After arriving at the fire station, emergency crews were dispatched to the house and the fire extinguished.

Most of the house was damaged in the fire, but the things most important to Quintin were OK: Molly the dog and Charlie the cat.