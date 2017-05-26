Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester attack victims

MANCHESTER (WCMH) — Pop star Ariana Grande said she will hold a benefit concert in honor of the victims of a terror attack after her concert in Manchester on Monday.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote on Twitter.

Grande said the concert will raise money for the victims and their families, and said she would announce details “as soon as everything is confirmed.”

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy,” she wrote. “They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

