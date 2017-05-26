CRESCENT CITY, CA (WCMH) — A California man who pleaded guilty to drugging and raping a teenaged family member will spend four months in county jail in a case that is being called worse than Brock Turner’s.

Nolan Bruder, 20, was convicted of rape of an intoxicated person. He was sentenced to 240 days at half time as a condition of his probation and will not spend time in state prison.

Del Norte District Attorney Dale Trigg’s office says Bruder gave the relative high-potency marijuana “dabs” to smoke and kept asking her to have sex with him until she became too impaired to even recognize him.

According to Trigg’s office, Judge William H. Follett believed that the “stigma” of the conviction along with mandatory sex offender registration requirements would deter Bruder and other people in the community. The prosecution asked for a maximum sentence of 6 years in prison.

Trigg said that in the wake of the case involving Stanford student Brock Turner, the California legislature changed the law to make these crimes ineligible for probation. Bruder’s case predated that law, and thus he was eligible for probation.

Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman during a fraternity party in 2015. He was 20 at the time of his sentencing. His sentence sparked nationwide outrage.

“In a lot of ways, this case is more egregious than Brock Turner,” Trigg said. “He knew she didn’t want to have sex with him. She told him that repeatedly. So he got her stoned on dabs he gave her until she didn’t even recognize him in order get what he wanted.”