COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a group of people posted pictures to Snapchat of them forcing a baby alligator to drink beer.

According to SCDNR spokesperson Kyndel McConchie, people took screenshots of the incident and sent them to the SCDNR.

Several photos show the people forcing the alligator’s mouth open and pouring beer down its throat.

Officials could not comment on where the incident occurred within the state.

Charges are expected to be filed later today, McConchie says.