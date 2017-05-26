Children, dogs found unfed, covered in fleas in Ohio home

WKBN Published:
WARREN: Arrested May 25 - Brandi Lyn Davis, 35, charged with child endangering and cruelty to animals

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Police said three children were covered in flea bites and there was no food in a Warren home where they lived.

The mother, 35-year-old Brandi Lyn Davis, is now facing child endangering and cruelty to animal charges.

Wednesday, her three children and three dogs were removed from her home on Van Wye Street SE in Warren after an investigation of a child who had been left alone. Police said there were only ice cubes in a refrigerator and the children and dogs appeared to be unfed.

The next day, police received a call about drug activity at the home, and Davis was found sitting in a car in the driveway. She was arrested and taken to Trumbull County Jail.

The children are now with family members, and Trumbull County Children Services is working with investigators on the case. The dogs were given to the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office.

Davis appeared in court Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. A $12,500 bond was set, and she was ordered to have no contact with her children.

