Columbus overtakes Indianapolis to become 14th most populated city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has overtaken Indianapolis to become the 14th most populated city in the United States.

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Wednesday shows Columbus has a population of 860,090 and Indianapolis has a population of 855,164. This makes Columbus the second-largest city in the Midwest, behind Chicago.

San Francisco is above Columbus at No. 13 with a population of 870,887.

The population estimates are current as of July 16, 2016.

New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago are the top three cities on the list.

Later this summer, the Census Bureau says it will release additional population estimates by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin for the nation, states and counties.