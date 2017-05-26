Missing 6-year-old hospitalized after being found in deep end of pool

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say a 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being reported missing near the Worthington Hills Country Club.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 6-year-old Jude Craft was last seen at about 4pm, at 920 Club View Boulevard. He was found in the deep end of the pool and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.