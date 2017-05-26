Dozens of central Ohio Chipotles affected by data breach

DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.

In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017.

“The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS (point-of-sale) device,” the company announced on its website.

A new tool released by Chipotle allows customers to find which restaurants were affected. In central Ohio, dozens of restaurants were affected by the breach including the following:

Athens

41 South Court St. 45701 4/12/2017–4/18/2017

Canal Winchester

695 West Waterloo Street 43110 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Chillicothe

1290 North Bridge Street, Suite A456013/26/2017–4/18/2017

Circleville

1469 South Court Street431134/11/2017–4/18/2017

Columbus

771 Bethel Road Space E-150 43214 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

6815 E. BROAD 43213 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

6590 Sawmill Rd 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

5375 New Albany Rd West 43054 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

488 S. HIGH ST. 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

4750 Morose Road 43230 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

4489 North High Street 43219 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

4034 TOWNSFAIR WAY 43219 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

401 N Front Street, #105 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2484 E. MAIN ST. 43209 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1960 East Dublin-Granville Road 43229 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1851 Morse Road 43229 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

1835 Hillliard Rome Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1779 KINGSDALE CENTER 43221 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1726 N HIGH STREET 43201 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

154 HUTCHINSON AVE 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1528 Georgesville Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1140 Polaris Parkway 43240 3/28/2017–4/18/2017

1000 North High Street 43201 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Delaware

1710 Columbus Pike430153/26/2017–4/18/2017

Dublin

6776 PERIMETER LOOP DR 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

6079 Park Center Circle 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Gahanna

95 N. Hamilton Rd. 43230 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Grove City

1671 Stringtown Road 43123 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Hilliard

3670 Fishinger Blvd. 43026 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Lancaster

1608 N. Memorial Drive 43130 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Marion

135 Edgefield Blvd 43302 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Marysville

1089 Delaware Ave. 43040 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Newark

1292 N 21st Street 43055 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Reynoldsburg

7611 Farmsburg Drive 43068 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

6316 TUSSING RD. 43068 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Westerville

641 S. STATE STREET 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

63 Maxtown Road 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Whitehall

3822 Broad Street, Unit 41A 43213 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Zanesville

3581 Maple Avenue 43701 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

To see a full list of restaurants from around the country, click here: Chipotle Data Breach Tool