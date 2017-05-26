Dozens of central Ohio Chipotles affected by data breach

DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.
In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017.
“The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS (point-of-sale) device,” the company announced on its website.
A new tool released by Chipotle allows customers to find which restaurants were affected. In central Ohio, dozens of restaurants were affected by the breach including the following:
Athens
41 South Court St. 45701 4/12/2017–4/18/2017
Canal Winchester
695 West Waterloo Street 43110 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Chillicothe
1290 North Bridge Street, Suite A456013/26/2017–4/18/2017
Circleville
1469 South Court Street431134/11/2017–4/18/2017
Columbus
771 Bethel Road Space E-150 43214 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
6815 E. BROAD 43213 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
6590 Sawmill Rd 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
5375 New Albany Rd West 43054 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
488 S. HIGH ST. 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
4750 Morose Road 43230 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
4489 North High Street 43219 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
4034 TOWNSFAIR WAY 43219 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
401 N Front Street, #105 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2484 E. MAIN ST. 43209 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1960 East Dublin-Granville Road 43229 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1851 Morse Road 43229 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
1835 Hillliard Rome Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1779 KINGSDALE CENTER 43221 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1726 N HIGH STREET 43201 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
154 HUTCHINSON AVE 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1528 Georgesville Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1140 Polaris Parkway 43240 3/28/2017–4/18/2017
1000 North High Street 43201 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Delaware
1710 Columbus Pike430153/26/2017–4/18/2017
Dublin
6776 PERIMETER LOOP DR 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
6079 Park Center Circle 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Gahanna
95 N. Hamilton Rd. 43230 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Grove City
1671 Stringtown Road 43123 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Hilliard
3670 Fishinger Blvd. 43026 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Lancaster
1608 N. Memorial Drive 43130 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Marion
135 Edgefield Blvd 43302 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Marysville
1089 Delaware Ave. 43040 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Newark
1292 N 21st Street 43055 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Reynoldsburg
7611 Farmsburg Drive 43068 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
6316 TUSSING RD. 43068 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Westerville
641 S. STATE STREET 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
63 Maxtown Road 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Whitehall
3822 Broad Street, Unit 41A 43213 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Zanesville
3581 Maple Avenue 43701 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
To see a full list of restaurants from around the country, click here: Chipotle Data Breach Tool