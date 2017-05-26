DUI Task Force conducting sobriety checkpoint in Hilliard Friday night

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County DUI Task Force is conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Hilliard on Friday night.

Task Force members will be near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Lacon Road from 9pm Friday until 1:30am Saturday, according to a press release.

The national “Click It Or Ticket” campaign is also underway.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. The Task Force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.