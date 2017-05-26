Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2007 file photo, Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., speaks at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass. Clinton also spoke at her graduation ceremony at Wellesley in 1969 and 48 years later, she returns Friday, May 26, 2017 to offer another speech. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year’s commencement address at the Massachusetts school.

The speech on Friday comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year’s election.

Clinton this month announced the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The speech also will be a return engagement of sorts for Clinton.

She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school.

Clinton also delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley in 1992.

