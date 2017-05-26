ICE agents eat breakfast, then arrest three workers at restaurant

By Published:
A small group stands outside of Sava's, located at 216 S. State St., in downtown Ann Arbor, Mich., after ICE agents detained three employees from the restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Melanie Maxwell/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) – The owner of a Michigan restaurant says U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast before arresting three workers.

The Ann Arbor News and WJBK-TV report the men arrested Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say agents were doing “a targeted enforcement action” at the Ann Arbor restaurant.

ICE officials say two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his visa. Authorities say the men tried to leave the restaurant before being arrested.

Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj said several agents ate breakfast at the restaurant before entering the kitchen area. She says her company vets employees to determine their eligibility and that she had believed they were in the country legally.

