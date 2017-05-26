Man arrested for Halloween party murder, police still searching for second suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have filed murder charges against two men for the October shooting death of a man in southeast Columbus.

On the night of Oct. 31, 2016, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Refugee Road on the report of a shooting. When the officers arrived, the found 42-year-old Brian Woodson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Woodson was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses said that Woodson was involved in a fight during a Halloween party at an apartment complex.

According to Columbus Police, 28-year-old Ray Charles Davis Jr. was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the case. Police previously arrested and charged a juvenile co-conspirator in Woodson’s death. The juvenile is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial.

Police also have a warrant out for 20-year-old Devon Rashad Kyles, who is also accused of murder in the case. Police say Kyles is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kyles is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).