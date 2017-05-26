Man survives after being pinned between platform and train

ST. LOUIS, MO (NBC News) — An accident at a train station in St. Louis has left a man in critical, but stable condition.

According to authorities, the man was getting off a metrolink train when he slipped and became wedged between the train and the platform.

The incident happened just after midnight at the central west end station.

Firefighters rescued the man with the help of hydraulic equipment and air bags.

He was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury.

Train service was delayed for about an hour while firefighters worked to free the man.