Man who kept woman chained in storage container for two months pleads guilty to killing 7 in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/WCMH) – Almost seven months after a woman was found chained in a metal container on a South Carolina property where three people were buried, the man accused of perpetrating the crimes has pleaded guilty to seven murders.

Todd Kohlhepp, a former real estate agent, has been charged with seven counts of murder. He’s also accused of several other crimes.

Authorities say Kohlhepp killed Charlie Carver before holding Carver’s girlfriend, Kala Brown, captive for two months. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies found Brown chained inside a metal storage container on land owned by Kohlhepp.

Carver’s body, along with the bodies of Meagan and Johnny Coxie, were found buried on the property. Meagan and Johnny Coxie were a married couple who authorities say disappeared in 2015.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp has also confessed to killing four people at a motorcycle shop in November 2003.

Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert were fatally shot at Superbike Motorsports.

“This is a big day, a long time coming,” Sheriff Wright said to WSPA.

