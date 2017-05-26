Ohio troopers say boy, 15, was driving during fatal crash

By Published:

SPRINGBORO, OH (AP) — The state Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was driving during a single-car crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2r3sHiO ) the unnamed 15-year-old from Springboro lost control of the car Thursday night and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over several times. The 17-year-old, also from Springboro, was ejected from the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the accident scene in Warren County’s Clearcreek Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The state patrol says the 17-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and cited speed as a likely cause for the crash.

The driver and a 16-year-old backseat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

