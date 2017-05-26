Several Probation officers suspended after Kirkersville shooting

By Published: Updated:
(Licking County Sheriff's Office)

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Four probation officers involved in the early release of Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless have been suspended by the court.

An earlier investigation by the court found several failures in procedure leading up to the release of Hartless from a 90-day jail term.

Probation officer Steven Crawmer was suspended for three weeks without pay beginning May 30. The court’s investigation said Crawmer was the officer who interviewed Hartless and recommended his early release.

READ: Licking County Municipal Court summary of discipline 

Probation officer Jessica Massa was suspended for two weeks without pay beginning June 19. Massa was the officer assigned to supervise Hartless initially after his intake.

Probation Officer Karrie Rice was suspended for three days beginning June 5. Rice was the second and last officer to be assigned to Hartless.

Senior Probation officer Vaness Stalnaker was suspended for two weeks beginning June 5. Stalnaker was the direct supervisor of the other officers.

No discipline was taken against Adult Probation Director Kevin Saad.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s