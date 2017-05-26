Several Probation officers suspended after Kirkersville shooting

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Four probation officers involved in the early release of Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless have been suspended by the court.

An earlier investigation by the court found several failures in procedure leading up to the release of Hartless from a 90-day jail term.

Probation officer Steven Crawmer was suspended for three weeks without pay beginning May 30. The court’s investigation said Crawmer was the officer who interviewed Hartless and recommended his early release.

READ: Licking County Municipal Court summary of discipline

Probation officer Jessica Massa was suspended for two weeks without pay beginning June 19. Massa was the officer assigned to supervise Hartless initially after his intake.

Probation Officer Karrie Rice was suspended for three days beginning June 5. Rice was the second and last officer to be assigned to Hartless.

Senior Probation officer Vaness Stalnaker was suspended for two weeks beginning June 5. Stalnaker was the direct supervisor of the other officers.

No discipline was taken against Adult Probation Director Kevin Saad.

