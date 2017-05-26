Washington officials allowing whale carcass to rot on beach over summer months

By Published:
Washington State Parks rangers will leave a dead gray whale to decay on the beach near Twin Harbors State Park. (Facebook/ WASHINGTON STATE PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Parks rangers will leave a dead gray whale to decay on the beach near Twin Harbors State Park after it washed ashore Tuesday.

The Olympian reports that in a statement, state parks officials said “Visitors can expect strong, unpleasant smells as the carcass rots over the summer months.”

Parks officials say 30-foot-long juvenile female, believed to be 1 to 2 years old, was healthy before dying of a traumatic injury.

The whale’s carcass, south of Westport in Grays Harbor County, is in the Washington state Seashore Conservation Area, which covers much of the state’s western coastline.

Experts advised State Parks officials to leave the body to decompose naturally so it could serve as a food source for other wildlife.

State Parks officials advise people not to take parts of the rotting whale because it’s a federal offense.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s