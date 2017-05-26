West Virginia police: Suspect opens a beer and announces he’s robbing the store

WOWK Staff Published:

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.

According to a criminal complaint, Denzil Prunty was arrested Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 and roughly 2:30 p.m.

Prunty allegedly walked into the store and opened a 24oz Budweiser without paying.

After the cashier told him he was not allowed to drink in the store, Prunty told him, “you better call the cops because I’m about to rob the place.”

He then walked around the store while brandishing a knife on his hip.

Prunty then placed a 9-inch knife on the counter while the store’s manager activated the panic button.

They were able to occupy Prunty until reinforcement from the Ravenswood Police Department arrived.

He’s now being charged with Attempted Robbery.

Prunty is now being held at South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

