Women sue United Airlines for $85K after hard landing

KOIN Staff Published:
AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Vancouver women are suing United Airlines for nearly $85,000 after claiming they were injured when their plane made a hard landing.

According to the lawsuit, Pricilla Triplett and Barbara Shivvers were on United flight 1587 from Portland to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on May 23, 2015 when the plane made a sudden, hard landing around 6:35 a.m.

The women said the hard landing “threw [them] forward and into the seat backs in front of them,” causing mental pain and physical injury. The lawsuit alleges the women suffered “permanent injury to the muscles, tendons, ligaments and nerves of her back causing radicular pain and numbness together with headaches and, in particular, a cervical and lumbosacral sprain/strain,” in addition to other injuries.

Lawyers contend United Airlines was negligent in “failing to approach the runway at an appropriate speed and altitude; In failing to avoid a sudden hard landing; In failing to warn passengers… that a hard landing was possible or imminent; and in failing to give appropriate and timely instructions to passengers to brace for the hard landing.”

The women are seeking $84,894.41 in damages.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s