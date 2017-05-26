Young child severely injured in Fayette Co. lawnmower accident

By Published:

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) – A young boy was severely injured after falling off a riding lawnmower, according to police.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Washington Court House, in Fayette County.

According to Washington Court House police, the child was riding on a lawnmower with an adult when he fell off and was injured.

The child was taken to a local hospital and flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No further information was released.  Police say they expect to release more information at a later time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s