Young child severely injured in Fayette Co. lawnmower accident

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) – A young boy was severely injured after falling off a riding lawnmower, according to police.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Washington Court House, in Fayette County.

According to Washington Court House police, the child was riding on a lawnmower with an adult when he fell off and was injured.

The child was taken to a local hospital and flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No further information was released. Police say they expect to release more information at a later time.