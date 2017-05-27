1,600 AEP Ohio customers without power in Delaware

DELAWARE (WCMH) — More than 1,600 American Electric Power customers are without electricity this morning.

According to AEP Ohio, 1,643 customers are without power in Delaware, from Liberty Road on the west to just east of the intersection of State Route 521 and U.S. 36, and from Pine Crest Drive on the north to just south of Cottswold Drive.

AEP Ohio estimates that the power will be fully restored around 11:30am.

