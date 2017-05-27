Ashley woman dies after being struck by vehicle

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) —An Ashley, Ohio woman is dead following a crash in Marion County.

According to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened around 11:50pm Friday night on State Route 47, just south of Waldo.

Troopers say 39-year-old Anita Foor was walking in the northbound lanes of S.R. 47 when she was struck by a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by 29 year-old Jessa Gary. Witnesses began administering CPR on Foor until emergency crews arrived at the scene. When medics arrived, Foor was pronounced dead.

According to the accident report, Foor was not wearing reflective clothing, and the wet roadway and rainy weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

The state highway patrol says Foor’s vehicle was involved in another crash on Waldo-Fulton Road. Both accidents remain under investigation at this time.