Columbus Asian Festival in full swing at Franklin Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Festival season is here in Central Ohio and the annual Asian Festival is in full swing.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Franklin Park Saturday and Sunday for the weekend-long cultural experience.

The Asian Festival in Central Ohio has the largest representation of Asian countries in the nation, with 16 counties being represented.

Crowds get a hands-on history lesson filled with tasty cuisines from around the world, dance and music, like Indian classical music from the Vedic Period.

“It is so much associated with our mythology, culture, religion,” said performer Utpol Borah.

While many are enjoying the cultural experience, something new this year to the Asian Festival are health screenings with information about diseases, cancer education and nutrition.

“After the screenings we have physicians sitting there helping to tell them what they can do,” said Manju Sankarappa, co-chair of the festival.

“It is hands on with in-depth education and we want people to learn something and also have fun,” said founder Dr. Yung Chen Lu.

Click here to learn more about the Columbus Asian Festival.

