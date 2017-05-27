Foodies on 4: Columbus Mexican restaurant Condado offers a million different taco options

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurant business in Central Ohio is booming. Different places with unique visions are popping up all over town. Chances are that if you’ve lived here for 20 years, you may have lost track of all the new restaurants out there!

This week, the Foodies on 4 segment takes us to Condado Tacos.

This Mexican restaurant specializes in tacos and offers 1.2 million different options to be exact.

Joe Kahn, the owner of Condado, says NASA engineers came up with the figure. They combed through all of the different toppings and did the math (You really do have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out!).

As soon as you walk in you notice the Day of the Dead-themed artwork and the angry taco and fighting guacamole duking it out.

Patrons get a ticket-like menu where they can check off what kind of tortilla, protein, toppings and cheeses they want. And if you thought that tacos just came in a hard or soft shell (or even both), you’re in for a surprise. There are several different kinds of tortillas — including one with chorizo!

NBC4’s Hattie Hawks stopped by to learn how they make their creamy guacamole with a kick and she learned the story behind the tacos.

For more information about Condado and its specials visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

