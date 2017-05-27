12-year-old missing in Marion found safe

MARION CO., OH (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department says a boy missing from the Fairview Road area has been found safe.

Officials say 12-year-old Julian Johnson is from Lancaster and was dropped off in the 230 block of Fairview Road around 5:30pm Saturday.

Police say the boy took off running and hasn’t been seen since.

Johnson has brown hair and was last seen wearing a Batman Under Armor shirt with black and gray pants.

His parents say he’s small for his age.

Police say Johnson has no friends in the area, doesn’t have a cell phone and isn’t familiar with the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion City Police Department at (740) 387-2525.