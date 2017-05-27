12-year-old missing in Marion found safe

By Published: Updated:

MARION CO., OH (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department says a boy missing from the Fairview Road area has been found safe.

Officials say 12-year-old Julian Johnson is from Lancaster and was dropped off in the 230 block of Fairview Road around 5:30pm Saturday.

Police say the boy took off running and hasn’t been seen since.

Johnson has brown hair and was last seen wearing a Batman Under Armor shirt with black and gray pants.

His parents say he’s small for his age.

Police say Johnson has no friends in the area, doesn’t have a cell phone and isn’t familiar with the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion City Police Department at (740) 387-2525.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s