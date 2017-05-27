Ohio State headed to lacrosse championship with 11-10 comeback win over Towson

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye is seen during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA championship after defeating Towson 11-10 on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

It’s the Buckeyes’ first trip to the championship in program history.

Towson had a 7-3 lead at halftime.

No. 3 OSU faces the winner of No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 3 Denver on Monday at 1pm.  Maryland (14-3), which hasn’t won the title in 42 years, is coming off a dominant 18-9 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 University at Albany, while No. 5 Denver (13-3) trounced fourth-seeded Notre Dame 16-4.

