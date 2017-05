COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in east Columbus.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue around 2:30am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.