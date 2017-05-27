Scioto County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after several robberies in Wheelersburg area

SCIOTO CO., OH (WCMH) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after several robberies in the Wheelersburg area.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 6:48am on Saturday about a robbery at a Burger King location on Ohio River Road.

Police were told the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a silver Toyota Camry.

Deputies responded and eventually located the suspect vehicle. The car had a blown tire and was left.

Detectives followed a path in the wet grass from the vehicle to the home of Joseph Gaines. He was detained for questioning which led to several search warrants and his arrest.

Police say they’ve been working on several robbery’s in the Wheelersburg area that were all similar and had the same suspect description.

The first and second robberies took place at Wes Banco locations. The third robbery was at a Factory Connection location and the last was the Burger King location.

Gaines was charged with four counts of robbery and is being held on a $300,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court on Tuesday.