ZANESVILLE OH., (WCMH) — Two people are dead and another was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Zanesville, WHIZ reports.

It happened Saturday around 5:35am in the area of 1647 Spruce Street.

Fire officials told WHIZ that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

Two people were killed in the fire and another was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The Zanesville Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.