U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Larry Foster

Foster is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for abduction.

Foster is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Steven Freeman

Freeman is wanted by the United States Marshal’s Service for a supervised release violation.

Freeman is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Patricia Stillwell

Stillwell is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Stillwell is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Dexter Thomas

Thomas is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Thomas is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.