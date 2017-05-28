Athens Co. officials form task force to investigate serial rape suspect

By Published: Updated:

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Athens County officials have formed a task force to investigate tips about serial rape suspect Shawn Lawson Jr.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office released information about the task force Sunday morning.

Lawson is being held on a $3 million bond for charges of rape, attempted rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated burglary. He is suspected to be involved in at least three sexual assaults in Athens between 2006 and 2015, and has been linked to a 2017 sexual assault in Lancaster.

A line has been established so anyone with information or tips can call 740-541-1510 and leave a message. A victim advocate will return a call to each message received, according to the press release from Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn’s office.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens City Police Department, Ohio University Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, and Federal Bureau of Investigations are all involved in the task force.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s